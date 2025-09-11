Remembering 9/11: honoring courage and resilience

Santo Domingo.- The U.S. Embassy in the Dominican Republic commemorated the victims of September 11, 2001, honoring the courage of those who faced the tragedy with dedication and sacrifice. In New York, the “Tribute in Light” once again illuminated the sky with two beams symbolizing the Twin Towers, serving as a universal memorial.

On that day, four planes were hijacked by Al Qaeda; two struck the World Trade Center, one hit the Pentagon, and another crashed in Pennsylvania after passengers resisted. Victims included firefighters, police officers, emergency workers, and civilians.

Stories of heroism continue to inspire, such as Rick Rescorla, who evacuated hundreds of Morgan Stanley employees; architects Frank De Martini and Pablo Ortiz, who helped free dozens in the North Tower; and flight attendant Betty Ong, who alerted authorities from the hijacked plane. Each anniversary serves as a reminder of resilience, solidarity, and the importance of preserving memory to prevent history from repeating itself.