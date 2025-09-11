Three Dominicans extradited to U.S. for drug and homicide charges

Santo Domingo.- Dominican authorities, through the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) and the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD), with support from U.S. Marshals, extradited three Dominicans accused of drug trafficking and homicide in New York.

Ricardo Cruz Ortiz, Yenssy Darines Cruz Ortiz, and Andres Ramirez (or Luis Ernesto Perez Dipegal) were transferred by DNCD tactical teams to Las Americas International Airport, where they boarded a commercial flight under U.S. supervision.

Ricardo and Darines Cruz Ortiz face charges of second-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance in New York’s Special Narcotics Court. Ramirez/Perez Dipegal are sought for attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree criminal possession of a firearm in a New York State Supreme Court.

Their extradition was authorized under Executive Decrees 462-25, 464-25, and 465-25. All three were arrested in July during operations in Valverde and Boca Chica. The Dominican Republic continues to strengthen international cooperation to combat drug trafficking and transnational crime.