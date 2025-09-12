Dominican municipalities to receive RD$4 billion for sidewalk and curb projects

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Municipal League (LMD) President Víctor D’Aza and Budget Director José Rijo Presbot have finalized the administrative process for transferring RD$4 billion to local governments for the construction of sidewalks and curbs, under the National Pedestrian Infrastructure Improvement Plan announced by President Luis Abinader.

The funds will be distributed equitably and directly to all city councils and municipal district councils, regardless of political affiliation, with the LMD overseeing monitoring and supervision of the projects. D’Aza emphasized that the simultaneous full disbursement will expedite project execution while maintaining legal accountability under the national financial management system.

To support local governments, the LMD will assist with budget inclusion, design and accessibility features, payment processing, and supplier selection through the Electronic Procurement System. D’Aza highlighted that these initiatives aim to improve pedestrian mobility nationwide and strengthen municipal capacity to respond efficiently to citizens’ needs.