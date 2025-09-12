Dominican Poultry Association assumes presidency of Regional Federation

Panama.- The Dominican Poultry Association (ADA) has assumed the presidency of the Federation of Poultry Farmers of Central America and the Caribbean (Fedavicac) during the XXVII Central American and Caribbean Poultry Congress 2025, held at the Panama Convention Center with more than 2,000 delegates from 28 countries.

ADA president Pavel Concepción, who led the Dominican delegation, highlighted that this appointment recognizes the dynamism of Dominican poultry farming. He also announced that the Dominican Republic will host the regional congress in 2027. The ADA’s election was unanimous, as part of the federation’s rotating leadership system, while the National Poultry Association of Panama (Anavip) was named vice president.

The event gathers international experts, producers, companies, and authorities to address innovation, sustainability, animal health, and biosecurity in the sector. With over 40 keynotes, panels, trade shows, and workshops, the congress underscores Panama’s role as a hub for regional poultry industry development.