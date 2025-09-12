Dominican Republic condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, urges dialogue for peace

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Government strongly condemned on Wednesday the recent Israeli attack on Qatari territory, calling it a violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and international law.

In a statement released via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MIREX) on X, the government reaffirmed its commitment to international law and emphasized that “the only path to peace and lasting conflict resolution between states is through sustained and persistent dialogue.”

Details about the attack’s scope, casualties, or damages remain unclear, and Israel has yet to issue an official response. The Dominican Republic’s statement comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, as the international community urges restraint and adherence to international law to avoid further escalation.