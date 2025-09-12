Dominican Republic’s unique Larimar mine aims to boost safety

Barahona.- About 200 kilometers southwest of Santo Domingo, over 700 miners work in the world’s only larimar mine, a rare bluish semiprecious stone unique to the Dominican Republic. The mine, located in Barahona’s Los Chupaderos area, has around 90 shafts operated by local investors. Mining began in 1974, and although harsh conditions persist, recent safety initiatives have improved working conditions. Since exploitation began, 30 workers have died, prompting the Ministry of Energy and Mines to launch training programs, safety brigades, and new regulations to prevent accidents.

Significant safety measures include banning child labor, installing security checkpoints, constructing restrooms and medical units, and reinforcing tunnels, with some wooden beams being replaced by metal sheets. Despite these improvements, miners still transport heavy rubble by hand-pushed carts. Longtime miner Bernardo Félix notes that “work is better now,” reflecting modernization and a growing focus on safety.

The nearby Larimar Workshop School and Museum in Bahoruco trains about 1,500 students since 2014, providing skills in stone cutting and polishing. Many graduates open their own workshops—there are now roughly 70 in the area. Larimar remains a major economic contributor: in the first half of 2025, the mining sector exported over US$1 billion, representing 32% of total exports, while accounting for 1.4% of GDP in 2024.