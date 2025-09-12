Government declares restoration of Ozama and Isabela rivers a national priority

Santo Domingo.- The Government has declared the restoration of the Ozama and Isabela rivers a national priority, aiming to regenerate the physical, urban, and environmental conditions of their surrounding areas, which are currently occupied by informal settlements.

This initiative, formalized through Decree No. 531-25 issued by President Luis Abinader, defines the geographic scope of the project and assigns the Executive Unit for the Rehabilitation of Neighborhoods and Environments (URBE) to oversee its execution. URBE is authorized to renovate, build, and upgrade infrastructure, facilities, and roads while respecting the social, cultural, and heritage aspects of the area.

The decree also requires community engagement, the protection of residents’ rights, and fair negotiation or relocation of affected families. In addition, the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources will supervise the project’s environmental aspects, ensuring biodiversity conservation and safeguarding aquatic, forest, and riparian ecosystems along the rivers.