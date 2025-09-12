MIVED introduces new Construction Code to strengthen building safety and quality

Santo Domingo.- The Minister of Housing and Buildings (MIVED), Carlos Bonilla, officially launched the new Construction Code of the Dominican Republic (CDCRD) on Thursday, a unified regulatory framework designed to enhance the safety, efficiency, and quality of buildings nationwide.

The code was developed through technical reviews, public consultations, and collaboration with industry stakeholders. It will now move into a six- to twelve-month transition period for publication, training, and gradual implementation. Minister Bonilla stressed that the code is “a state decision that places people’s safety and construction quality at its core,” serving as a single reference point for the entire sector.

The CDCRD introduces innovations such as continuous review mechanisms, updated technical specifications, new structural analysis methods, and the country’s first seismic zoning map, enabling safer designs against natural hazards. It also aims to unify processes, strengthen inspections, reduce improvisation, cut costs, and align local practices with international standards. MIVED highlighted the initiative as a historic step toward safer, more sustainable, and transparent construction in the Dominican Republic.