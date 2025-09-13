Heavy vehicle drivers fined for violating traffic laws

Santo Domingo— The director of the General Directorate of Traffic Safety and Land Transportation (Digesett), General Pascual Cruz Méndez, reported that during August, 12 truck drivers were fined 100,000 pesos each for parking their vehicles on highways and roads, a practice that has caused fatal accidents in different parts of the country.

Cruz Méndez explained that the drivers, in violation of Traffic Law 63-17, were abandoning the trailer line in the middle of a public roadway to drive only with the trailer head, taking turns to load and unload, and leaving the trailers for hours.

The official explained that these trucks even left the tail of the trailers waiting until the next day on the Las Américas Highway, the Autovía del Este Highway, and Highway 12 in Haina, as well as roads with heavy traffic for light and heavy vehicles.

“This situation has led to tragedies among drivers of light vehicles who have collided with these lines parked in the dark, causing serious accidents and the loss of human lives in numerous cases,” said the head of Digesett.

The general noted that the fines imposed on violators amounted to 100,000 pesos per driver, implemented in collaboration with the National Institute of Transit and Land Transportation (INTRANT) and other Government agencies.

Current regulations and cargo vehicles

He also noted that, according to current regulations, cargo vehicles with more than three axles are restricted from driving in the National District during certain hours and must comply with parking regulations on the country’s main roads.

Cruz Méndez indicated that, although this practice has decreased in recent months thanks to enforcement operations, Digesett will continue with ongoing inspections and surveillance on highways and roads to detect and sanction violators promptly.

Cruz Méndez also explained that freight transport associations should raise awareness among their members about the danger of leaving trailers without proper signage and in unauthorized locations, to avoid tragedies that leave families in mourning and congest roads.

Citizen concern

Road and highway users have repeatedly complained that the lack of lighting on some stretches of road and the absence of signs at the queues of parked trucks increase the risk of accidents.

In response, Digesett has reinforced nighttime patrols and requested the Ministry of Public Works to install more lighting and warning signs at critical points.

With these actions, authorities seek to reduce road accident rates, which remain among the highest in the region, and ensure safer traffic for the thousands of drivers who use the highways daily.