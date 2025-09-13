Specialist warns of an increase in allergic rhinitis

Santo Domingo — A specialist warns of the current prevalence of cases of allergic rhinitis, upper respiratory tract infections, and hearing problems in patients due to nasal congestion, attributed to the high incidence of Sahara dust.

These are the most common nasal and sinus conditions currently seen in otolaryngology (ENT) clinics, according to Dr. César Moquete of Hospiten Santo Domingo.

Therefore, it recommends routine and timely evaluation of patients who present any of the related symptoms, such as recurrent facial pain, persistent nasal obstruction, constant mucus discharge, and recurrent respiratory infections.

He explained that there is a close relationship between the environment (noise, dust, and polluted air) and diseases linked to otorhinolaryngology, “which is currently complicated by the incidence of Saharan dust on our island, with many patients presenting with nasal allergies, such as sneezing, hyaline mucus, and nasal congestion, who come to the clinic with these symptoms exacerbated.”

Regarding noise, the doctor indicated that it is the main cause of hearing loss and the presence of tinnitus, which is the constant exposure to noise, which, together with the presence of pollutants in the environment and changes in temperature, favors the increase in cases, causing inflammation of the nasal mucosa.

The healthcare professional warned that patients make the mistake of self-medicating with decongestants, such as oxymetazoline, for long periods, “which will cause drug-induced rhinitis, worsening symptoms due to not actively using the medication.”

He indicated that poorly controlled allergic rhinitis and sinusitis are conditions that coexist and have common symptoms, such as sneezing, a runny nose, and nasal congestion.

However, he said that complications arising from chronic sinusitis can include orbital infection and meningitis. , bone infection ( osteomyelitis ), facial skin infections, soft tissue abscesses, and intracranial abscesses.

They differ, he pointed out, in that allergic rhinitis is triggered by allergic processes, whereas chronic sinusitis is a bacterial infectious process that occurs four times a year.

“Treatment for allergic rhinitis is directed toward anti-allergy medications and nasal and systemic corticosteroids, unlike chronic sinusitis, for which we use antibiotics, along with these medications, to control the infection,” said Dr. Moquete.

The specialist explained that otorhinolaryngology (ENT) is a medical-surgical specialty that studies diseases of the ear, hearing, and upper respiratory tract, as well as parts of the lower respiratory tract, including the nose, paranasal sinuses, pharynx, and larynx.

He also performs thyroid gland surgeries, trauma, oncology, plastic, aesthetic, and reconstructive surgeries of the face and neck.