Trough will bring moderate rains

A trough will bring moderate to heavy downpours, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, to towns in the northeast region, the Cibao Valley, the Central Mountain Range, and the border area.

The Dominican Meteorological Institute (Indomet) also forecast that the rains will occur in the afternoon and will affect El Seibo, Hato Mayor, Monte Plata, La Vega, Santiago, San Juan, Azua, San José de Ocoa, Monseñor Nouel, Independencia, Valverde, Puerto Plata, and Elías Piña.

The weather forecasting agency predicts that temperatures will remain hot, with lows between 22°C and 24°C and highs between 33°C and 35°C.

Ask to stay hydrated and avoid the sun.