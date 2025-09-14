Four teenagers arrested for allegedly poisoning students at a school in Nagua

María Trinidad Sánchez— Four teenagers were arrested on Friday after being accused of throwing pepper spray into the bathroom of the José Francisco del Rosario Sánchez High School, located at kilometer 5 of the El Factor municipality, in the María Trinidad Sánchez province.

According to information provided by Juan Raúl Quiróz, public prosecutor of the Court of Appeal for Children and Adolescents, one of those involved admitted to finding the bottle under a tree, bringing it into the center, and dispersing it in one of the bathrooms.

The incident caused the poisoning of more than 16 students, as well as administrative and teaching staff, who had to be rushed to various local health centers.

According to the official report, at least three of those affected remain hospitalized and under medical observation.

Meanwhile, the accused are being held at the Nagua police station awaiting the issuance of the corresponding precautionary measure, while authorities continue their investigation into the incident.