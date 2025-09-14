Luis Abinader postpones activities in Constanza due to a trough

The Presidency of the Republic announced this Saturday that, due to the impact of the trough affecting several areas of the country, the activities that President Luis Abinader had scheduled for this Sunday in Constanza have been postponed.

According to the President’s Press Office, the president was scheduled to lead the inauguration of the road leading to the Aguas Blancas waterfall, as well as share lunch with the Dominican Army’s Hunters Battalion at the Constanza Fortress.