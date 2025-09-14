Police officers involved in the deaths of five men in Santiago suspended

José Vladimil Valerio Estévez, according to his family, was not linked to any crime and was a barber. Onelio Domínguez / LD

Santo Domingo, DR— The Ministry of the Interior and Police reported that the General Directorate of the National Police ordered the “immediate suspension of the officers involved” in the alleged exchange of gunfire that left five people dead last Wednesday in a plaza on Olímpica Avenue in the La Barranquita sector of Santiago province.

The information provided in a press release does not specify how many members of the law enforcement force were suspended.

According to the information, the agents “have already been placed at the disposal of the Public Prosecutor’s Office.”

“We reaffirm our commitment to pursuing this investigation to the fullest extent, with absolute transparency. There will be no impunity: order is only sustained by legality and justice. We will fully assume the corresponding responsibilities,” the statement reads.

In this regard, the Public Prosecutor’s Office reported that it has instructed the Director General of Prosecution of the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Santiago prosecutor to lead investigations directly into the deaths of these five people.

The request, made by the Attorney General of the Republic, Yeni Berenice Reynoso, states that the “objective circumstances in which the case in question occurred should be determined and that the outcome of the case should be followed.”

The deceased in this case were identified as Edward Bernardo Peña Rodríguez, Carlos Enrique Guzmán Navarro (Charly or Charli Chasc), José Vladimir Valerio Estévez, Elvis Antonio Martínez Rodríguez, and Julio Alberto Gómez.

Relatives of two of the victims denied the officers’ statements, arguing that José Vladimir Valerio Estévez, a hairdresser, and Elvis Antonio Jiménez Rodríguez, a client of his, were involved in any criminal act.

They claimed that the police “looted the salon, took money, machines, camera hard drives,” and a vehicle parked in front of the salon “without a prosecutor’s warrant.” They also planted guns on their relatives.