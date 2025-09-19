Palomino Dam ecotourism route to stay closed for reorganization

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources announced that the Palomino Dam or Río Blanco Canyon route in San Juan de la Maguana will remain closed while reorganization work takes place. The decision follows a meeting with officials from the Ministry of Tourism, the Dominican Hydroelectric Generation Company (Egehid), and local community representatives, who assessed the route’s conditions and emphasized the need for safe and sustainable ecotourism practices.

Authorities explained that the current access path is high-risk, as visitors must climb the dam’s left abutment, which was not designed for such use. Inspections revealed severe erosion, uncontrolled water flow, and animal and human footpaths that have weakened the area, increasing the danger of landslides and falling rocks. Egehid’s Risk Management Department classified the route as being in critical condition.

The Environment Ministry stressed its responsibility to both protect the José del Carmen Ramírez National Park and support community livelihoods by regulating ecotourism. Officials will work with residents and tour operators to establish safer, alternative routes and provide the necessary infrastructure to minimize environmental impact while ensuring visitor safety.