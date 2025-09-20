Argenis Kodigo, linked to the Kodigo VIP nightclub, turns himself in for alleged drug trafficking and money laundering.

His arrest was carried out by court order after he surrendered to the Public Ministry authorities at the Santo Domingo Este Prosecutor's Office.

The Public Ministry arrested Argenis Santana Herrera (Argenis Kodigo) on Friday. He was wanted for his involvement in the alleged drug trafficking and money laundering criminal structure that was dismantled this week in a joint operation with the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD).

Santana Herrera’s arrest was carried out by court order after he surrendered to authorities from the Public Ministry at the Santo Domingo Este Prosecutor’s Office and the Unit for the Capture of Fugitives, Rebels, and Convicts (UCAPREC).

In the midst of the operation carried out last Monday to dismantle the alleged network, protected by court orders, authorities also arrested Alfredo Samboy Féliz ( Burungo ) and Suleica Herrera Geraldo.

A team of 21 prosecutors from the Santo Domingo Este Prosecutor’s Office, with the support of 150 DNCD agents and Navy personnel, carried out 15 simultaneous raids in the National District, Santo Domingo Este, and Baní, Peravia province, targeting members of the criminal organization that seized 20 packages of cocaine in September 2024 in the municipality of Villa Mella.

During the operation, two houses, four apartments, a villa, a pharmacy, firearms, two nightclubs, vehicles, a recreational boat, a drone, a satellite phone, five Jet Skis, clothing, documents, money in pesos and dollars, electronic equipment, cell phones, and other evidence related to the investigation were seized.

The occupied clubs are Kodigo VIP, in Santo Domingo Este, and Flow Room, in the National District.

The dismantling of the network was carried out after extensive surveillance and intelligence work by the Public Prosecutor’s Office and DNCD agents.

Authorities announced that they are continuing to expand their investigations into the case.