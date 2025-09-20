COE raises tropical wave alerts

The Emergency Operations Center (COE) raised the number of provinces on green alert to nine this Friday, due to weather conditions generated by the remaining moisture from a tropical wave combined with the instability of a trough.

According to the report issued by the National Meteorological Office (INDOMET), scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms, and gusty winds are currently being reported in several areas of the country, prompting the preventive activation of the alert system.

The provinces under green alert are:

The Altagracia

El Seibo

Azua

The Vega

Greater Herd

San José de Ocoa

Elias Piña

Dajabón

Pedernales

The COE urges residents of these districts to remain alert to official bulletins and take precautions against possible river and stream flooding, especially in vulnerable areas.

A green alert is a preventative measure indicating favorable conditions for meteorological phenomena that could develop and pose risks to the safety of people and property.