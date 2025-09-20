Rain and thunderstorms in the Dominican Republic today due to the effects of a trough.

Since early Saturday morning, the effects of a trough combined with high humidity in the air mass have caused cloudiness, showers, and isolated thunderstorms in various provinces across the country, including La Altagracia, La Romana, San Pedro de Macorís, San Cristóbal, Peravia, Azua, Barahona, Hato Mayor, El Seibo, Samaná, and Greater Santo Domingo.

The National Meteorological Office (ONAMET) reported that these precipitations will continue to move to nearby areas, but will gradually decrease throughout the morning. However, after midday, the daytime warming will once again generate cloudy conditions accompanied by occasional heavy downpours, thunderstorms, and gusty winds over El Seibo, Hato Mayor, Samaná, Monte Plata, Duarte, Sánchez Ramírez, María Trinidad Sánchez, La Vega, Monseñor Nouel, Hermanas Mirabal, Espaillat, Puerto Plata, Santiago, Azua, San Juan, Elías Piña, and Bahoruco.

By Sunday, the trough will begin to move away from the territory, although the remaining moisture will maintain conditions for scattered showers in the morning hours in the eastern region. In the afternoon, the daytime cycle will bring cloudy conditions with showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds toward the northwest, northeast, the Central Mountain Range, and the border area.

Despite the rain, temperatures will remain hot due to the time of year. Onamet recommends that people stay hydrated, wear light-colored clothing, avoid sun exposure between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., and pay special attention to children and the elderly, who are more susceptible to the effects of heat.

Cyclonic activity in the Atlantic

In the Atlantic basin, Tropical Storm Gabrielle is located about 855 kilometers northeast of the Lesser Antilles, with maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h and moving northwest at 20 km/h.

Additionally, a tropical wave west of Africa presents a low probability of cyclonic development in the next 48 hours and a 20% probability of cyclonic development in the next seven days.

Authorities are monitoring both systems.