UPDATES- Internal Power Failure Disrupts Operations at Las Américas Airport

AERODOM has issued an official statement following a power outage that paralyzed operations at José Francisco Peña Gómez Las Américas International Airport (AILA–SDQ) this morning at 9:16 am. . In its message, the concessionaire apologized to passengers and assured that technical teams are working incessantly to restore service.

The announcement was published on Aerodom’s official X account at 10:24 a.m. today.

The internal power failure has disrupted airport operations, causing delays and confusion among travelers. AERODOM has requested passengers’ understanding and stated that updates will be provided as soon as the situation is under control and operations resume.

UPDATE:

According to a new Aerodom post on X at 11:43 a.m., crews are continuing to work tirelessly to restore power at AILA.

UPDATE #2

At 12:45 pm, Aerodom asks travelers with scheduled flights NOT TO GO TO THE AIRPORT unless power is restored.

UPATE #3

An external electric power plant is being installed.

UPDATE #4

Aerodrome 2:30 pm: We have restored power. We recommend passengers contact their airlines for flight status.