Defense Ministry blocks massive cyberattack on institutional portals

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Defense reported that on September 20, its cybersecurity systems detected a massive attempt to disrupt the mide.gob.do and c5iffaa.gob.do portals through a high volume of automated traffic. The attack sought to overload infrastructure, limit access for legitimate users, and probe for system vulnerabilities.

Although both sites experienced peak traffic and temporary latency, no breaches or compromises were reported. Normal operations were restored the same day, and service availability was maintained. Authorities confirmed that the incident was aimed at exhausting resources and testing abuse routes, rather than infiltrating systems.

Defense Minister Lieutenant General Carlos Antonio Fernández Onofre stated that the malicious traffic was successfully contained, underscoring the country’s preparedness and capacity to protect digital infrastructure.