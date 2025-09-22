Dominican Republic and Spain sign agreement to promote spanish in diplomacy

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MIREX) signed a memorandum of understanding with Spain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union, and Cooperation to promote the use of the Spanish language in diplomacy and international organizations.

The agreement, signed by Vice Minister Rubén Silié on behalf of Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez, and Spain’s Secretary of State Susana Sumelzo Jordán, aims to enhance the presence and recognition of Spanish in international legal frameworks, arbitration, and multilateral organizations. Initiatives under the memorandum include translating official documents into Spanish, celebrating Spanish Language Day, supporting “Groups of Friends of Spanish,” promoting the language in diplomatic academies, and encouraging its use as a criterion for staff selection in international bodies.

The signing ceremony, held at MIREX headquarters, was attended by Dominican and Spanish officials, including deputy ministers, ambassadors, and representatives from INFOTEP and the Ministry of Science and Technology. The agreement underscores a proactive effort to defend and elevate the role of the Spanish language globally.