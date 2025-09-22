Dominican Republic ranks third in Latin America for budget transparency

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader’s administration has been recognized as one of the most transparent in Latin America when it comes to budget management, according to Latinometrics, an institution that analyzes markets, businesses, and regional trends.

In a ranking of 16 countries, the Dominican Republic placed third, behind only Brazil and Mexico, and ahead of 13 others, including Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Honduras, and Costa Rica. Nations such as Ecuador, Paraguay, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Bolivia, and Venezuela ranked even lower.

The report highlights that while some governments conceal budget details, others demonstrate accountability by openly showing how public funds are spent. The Dominican government emphasized that this recognition reinforces its commitment to transparency and responsible fiscal management.