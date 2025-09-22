Indomet partners with U.S. Hurricane Center to boost early warning systems

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Institute of Meteorology (Indomet), in partnership with the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) and the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research (UCAR), has launched a project to strengthen the country’s early warning systems through the use of low-cost, 3D-printed weather stations.

The initiative, known as 3D-PAWS (3D-Printed Automatic Weather Stations), involves a US$250,000 investment and will provide “accessible and sustainable” technologies for hydrometeorological monitoring. The program includes the installation of five automatic meteorological stations, four rain gauges, two flow meters, a tide gauge, and ground sensors to measure temperature and humidity at different depths.

According to Indomet, this equipment will significantly improve the collection of climate, soil, and water data, boosting the country’s ability to monitor and respond to extreme weather events. Executive director Gloria Ceballos explained that the project is focused on the Yaque del Norte River basin, covering Santiago, Santiago Rodríguez, Valverde, Montecristi, and Dajabón, with UCAR experts currently in the Dominican Republic to support its implementation.