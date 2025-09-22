Indomet warns of active hurricane season with Gabrielle and developing tropical waves

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Institute of Meteorology (Indomet) reported an active hurricane situation in the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico on Monday, with Hurricane Gabrielle strengthening southeast of Bermuda and two tropical waves under observation for potential development.

Gabrielle, located about 335 kilometers southeast of Bermuda, is packing sustained winds of 150 km/h and higher gusts while moving north/northwest at 17 km/h. The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned the storm could rapidly intensify into a Category 3 or higher, producing dangerous surf from Bermuda to the U.S. East Coast, extending as far as Atlantic Canada, although a direct impact on Bermuda is not expected.

Indomet is also monitoring two tropical waves: one west of the Cape Verde Islands, with a 60% chance of cyclone formation in the next week, and another east of the Lesser Antilles, with a 10% chance in 48 hours and 30% in seven days.