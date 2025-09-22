President Abinader heads to New York today for 80th UN General Assembly
Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader will travel to New York tonight to participate in the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80) and engage in bilateral meetings with world leaders. He will depart from San Isidro Airport following his regular press conference, La Semanal con la Prensa.
At the UN, Abinader is scheduled to speak on Wednesday during the general debate, focusing on the crisis in Haiti, the threats posed by Haitian armed groups, and the risks these issues present to the Dominican Republic’s security, political stability, and economic development. In addition, he will hold high-level meetings with leaders including U.S. President Donald Trump, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair, and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
The 80th General Assembly brings together 193 UN member states and observer delegations. Brazil traditionally opens the session, followed by the host nation, the United States. Each leader is allotted 15 minutes to speak. The assembly, chaired by Annalena Baerbock—the fifth woman to hold the position—focuses on the theme: “Better Together: 80 Years and Beyond for Peace, Development, and Human Rights.”
Marco Rubio is Secretary of State, he used to be a Senator. I truly hope some of the discussion is about fixing the failing infrastructure (electric specifically) in the Dominican Republic. I have a friend who now expects to come home from work to a home with no power almost daily. The hardships caused are getting worse by the day. The uncovered fraud and lack of concern or consideration of those affected is beyond understanding. Imagine having no lights or power for AC or even a fan, and being unable to simply cook dinner on a regular basis. This issue needs to be placed at the forefront of discussions on what the citizens of this beautiful country need, as well as the issues caused by Haiti.
and yet those same people without electrcity were given the decision to vote him out last year… and they didn’t..here’s to 4 more years of misery!
The friend I have in Santo Domingo echos that sentiment. She now regrets her vote. Since the election, she says things have gotten measurably worse.