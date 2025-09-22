President Abinader heads to New York today for 80th UN General Assembly

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader will travel to New York tonight to participate in the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80) and engage in bilateral meetings with world leaders. He will depart from San Isidro Airport following his regular press conference, La Semanal con la Prensa.

At the UN, Abinader is scheduled to speak on Wednesday during the general debate, focusing on the crisis in Haiti, the threats posed by Haitian armed groups, and the risks these issues present to the Dominican Republic’s security, political stability, and economic development. In addition, he will hold high-level meetings with leaders including U.S. President Donald Trump, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair, and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The 80th General Assembly brings together 193 UN member states and observer delegations. Brazil traditionally opens the session, followed by the host nation, the United States. Each leader is allotted 15 minutes to speak. The assembly, chaired by Annalena Baerbock—the fifth woman to hold the position—focuses on the theme: “Better Together: 80 Years and Beyond for Peace, Development, and Human Rights.”