Abinader joins world leaders at opening of UN General Assembly

New York.- President Luis Abinader opened his international agenda this Tuesday by attending the inauguration of the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York, led by Secretary-General António Guterres. Alongside other world leaders, he joined discussions on pressing global challenges, including conflicts, human rights, and sustainable development.

The session, held under the theme “Better Together: 80 Years and More for Peace, Development, and Human Rights,” featured opening speeches by Guterres, Assembly President Annalena Baerbock, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and U.S. President Donald Trump. Debates this week will focus on issues such as the war in Ukraine, the Gaza conflict, the Palestinian cause, the SDGs, and the climate crisis.

Abinader is set to deliver his address to the plenary on Wednesday, September 24, presenting the Dominican Republic’s vision for tackling global challenges. His participation also includes high-level bilateral meetings and multilateral engagements, reinforcing the country’s leadership and active role within the UN.