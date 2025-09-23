President Abinader skips questions in brief press conference

Santo Domingo.- In an unusual format, President Luis Abinader held his weekly press conference earlier than usual on Monday but did not take questions from journalists. Instead, he limited his remarks to two issues: his trip to the UN General Assembly in New York and the power outage that affected Las Américas International Airport (AILA). The briefing was the shortest La Semanal con la Prensa since the initiative began, leaving reporters without the customary Q&A session.

Abinader outlined his agenda in New York, which began Monday and includes participation in high-level meetings at the UN. He explained that the timing of the press conference was adjusted to accommodate his international commitments.

Regarding the AILA blackout, the president announced that a commission led by Eduardo Estrella will investigate the causes of the incident. He warned that if negligence is found, there will be consequences, emphasizing that such disruptions are unacceptable and will not be tolerated under his administration.