RTVD premieres first Dominican historical animated series “Los Trinitarios”

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Radio Television (RTVD), Channel 4, will premiere Los Trinitarios next Monday, September 29, during the Santo Domingo International Book Fair (FILSD 2025). The eight-episode animated series, directed by Luis Cepeda and produced with motion capture and CGI technology, recreates the events of February 27, 1844, marking Dominican independence. RTVD’s general director, Iván Ruíz, described the project as more than entertainment, presenting it as an innovative educational platform to engage new generations with national history.

Alongside the premiere announcement, RTVD reported significant institutional growth between 2022 and 2025. Ratings rose by 262.8%, original production doubled, and the station broadcast over 18,000 hours of live programming. Major investments of RD$228 million modernized studios, expanded infrastructure, and supported new productions such as El Mangú de la Mañana, Luna Llena, and La Familia Espejo, many of which have earned national and international recognition.

RTVD also launched the Institute of Audiovisual Communication and Training, graduating more than 150 professionals in key media areas, while boosting its digital presence with strong growth on TikTok, YouTube, and its streaming service RTVD Clic. With these advances, the state-run channel celebrates 73 years as a cultural icon and positions itself as a modern, diverse platform that informs, educates, entertains, and preserves Dominican heritage.