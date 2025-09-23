Spanish citizen found dead in vehicle in northwest Dominican Republic

Valverde, D.R.- The body of Spanish national Antonio Jiménez López, 59, was found inside his vehicle on Sunday afternoon in a rural area of northwestern Dominican Republic, authorities confirmed.

Jiménez López died from a gunshot wound to the head. His body was discovered along the La Trujillista highway in the community of Damajagua, El Maizal district, Valverde province.

The Public Ministry reported that the case is under investigation and declined to provide further details for now. While locals identified the victim as a Spanish tourist, officials have not yet confirmed his status. The National Police’s communications office also said it had no additional information.