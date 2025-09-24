Álvarez calls on UN to reinforce mandate and sanctions in Haiti

New York.- Dominican Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez urged the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) to press for a swift and decisive response from the UN Security Council to the crisis in Haiti, warning that its repercussions threaten both the Dominican Republic and regional stability.

Speaking in New York on Tuesday, Álvarez recalled that President Luis Abinader had already appealed directly to Security Council members in June through formal letters and, more recently, to the leaders of China and Russia, stressing the urgency of coordinated action. He underscored that any new mission in Haiti must have a strong and clearly defined mandate, with diverse contributions from countries ranging from funding and specialized personnel to equipment and technical support.

Álvarez also reaffirmed the Dominican Republic’s ongoing commitment to providing medical assistance to Multinational Security Support (MSS) personnel, while calling for the reinforcement of sanctions and the arms embargo established under UN Resolution 2653 of October 2022. He urged member states to intensify efforts to ensure compliance with these measures.