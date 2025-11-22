23 Haitians injured after bus crashes and catches fire in Valverde

VALVERDE.- The National Emergency and Security System 9-1-1 coordinated the assistance to different health centers of 23 Haitian citizens who were injured last Friday night after the minibus in which they were traveling lost control, fell into a river, and subsequently caught fire, in an incident that occurred in the community of El Maizal, Valverde province.

The 23 foreigners were treated and transported by ambulances from the Directorate of Out-of-Hospital Emergency Care Services (DAEH).

Among those affected are four minors, as well as three women and 16 men, who received pre-hospital assistance and initial medical evaluation.

In addition to the 13 ambulances, two units from the General Directorate of Traffic Safety and Land Transport (Digesett), one from the National Police, one from the Fire Department, and another from the Military and Police Commission (Comipol) arrived at the accident scene.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and secure the scene, while health units performed victim classification, stabilization, and transfer to health centers.

Accident in Valverde

Meanwhile, Digesett, Comipol, and the National Police managed traffic and perimeter protection, ensuring safety during the rescue operations.

The identities of those affected and their immigration status are currently unknown.

It is expected that the relevant authorities will provide a detailed report on the accident in the next few hours.