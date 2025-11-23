Doctor explains Confirmed: There is an outbreak of influenza A and B viruses: What is it, how is it spread, and how is it treated?

With the arrival of winter, the Dominican Republic has seen a significant increase in respiratory viruses, especially influenza A and B, which cause the flu. Given this situation, the question arises: what is this disease, how is it transmitted, and how is it treated—a disease that is already affecting thousands of Dominicans?

Dr. Ezequiel Lugo, an internist and intensive care physician, told the newspaper HOY that influenza is “an acute viral disease caused by the influenza virus, which usually occurs mainly in its A and B types.”

The most common symptoms include fever, muscle and head pain, cough, nasal congestion, or discharge.

How does it spread?

According to Lugo, contagion occurs when a healthy person comes into close contact with someone infected who has symptoms such as fever, general malaise, nasal congestion, sore throat, cough, or headache.

Although in most cases it behaves like a common cold, in children and the elderly, it can progress to pneumonia and cause complications.

Treatment

“Since it’s a virus, the treatment is symptomatic; we’ll only treat the symptoms the patient presents. If the diagnosis is made within the first 72 hours, we can start an oral antiviral to reduce the risk of complications,” Lugo stated.

The best way to avoid The specialist reminded everyone that the best way to reduce contagion is for people with symptoms to wear masks, wash their hands properly, and keep spaces well-ventilated.

Furthermore, he emphasized that the influenza vaccine is the most effective tool for preventing severe cases: an annual dose, plus boosters, is available in the health system.

“Remember: it is mandatory to vaccinate our children and senior citizens with this vaccine,” Lugo stressed.

Finally, he urged the public not to ignore symptoms: “If you experience symptoms, don’t forget to go to the nearest health center.”