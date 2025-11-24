Abinader inaugurates new military infrastructure

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader inaugurated several new military infrastructure projects at the Ministry of Defense headquarters, reaffirming that modernizing the Armed Forces has been a government priority over the past five years. He highlighted recent investments in vehicles, operational equipment, and advanced technology designed to reinforce national security, announcing that the country will soon expand its fleet of drones and unmanned aerial systems. Abinader emphasized that the Armed Forces now meet the demands of current challenges and that resources will continue to be allocated for their improvement.

The projects include the full renovation of the Presidential Guard Regiment, new administrative and service areas, and upgrades to barracks for enlisted soldiers, officers, and military police. These facilities now offer increased capacity, air-conditioned spaces, new bathrooms, lockers, beds, and improved rest areas. Recreational spaces at the Officers’ Club—such as the restaurant, cafeteria, pool, and gazebos—were also modernized to support the well-being of military families.

Additional improvements include the new General Directorate of Unmanned Vehicles under the C5i, equipped with advanced surveillance technology, and the upgraded Special Counterterrorism Command Unit with updated barracks and equipment. The Ministry of Defense also relaunched the cultural radio station “The Voice of the Armed Forces” with expanded coverage thanks to INDOTEL support. To close the day, authorities inaugurated a pharmacy for retired military personnel and expanded service areas for medical consultations, certifications, and social programs.