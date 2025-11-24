Dominican church reaffirms family as pillar of society in annual walk

Santo Domingo.- The annual walk “A Step for My Family”, led this year by Monsignor Carlos Tomás Morel Diplán and other church authorities, brought together thousands of Dominican families to celebrate Family and Vocation Month. Entire households participated with enthusiasm, reaffirming the family—founded on the union between a man and a woman—as the core of society. The event featured music, cultural presentations, and a festive atmosphere that highlighted unity, hope, and the values promoted by the initiative since its launch in 2012.

During his homily, Monsignor Morel urged families to embrace their essential role in shaping the moral and Christian foundations of the country. He warned that many social issues stem from homes where honesty, responsibility, fidelity, and hard work are not cultivated, emphasizing that true values-based education begins with parents. He also cautioned against cultural trends that attempt to redefine the family, noting that societies weaken when they abandon their fundamental principles.

The day concluded with the reading of the National Manifesto for the Family, which reaffirmed the family as the first cell of society and called on authorities, businesses, and citizens to support policies that strengthen it. The document emphasized the need for dignified living conditions, access to education and health, protection for vulnerable households, value-centered education, responsible media content, and State decisions aligned with the defense of life and family. The Church reiterated its commitment to promoting these values as essential for building a stronger and more hopeful Dominican nation.