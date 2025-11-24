Dominican legislators urge U.S. support to confront Haiti’s collapse

Santo Domingo.- The National Congress of the Dominican Republic, led by Senate President Ricardo de los Santos and Chamber of Deputies President Alfredo Pacheco, met with a U.S. congressional delegation headed by Brian Mast, chairman of the House Foreign Relations Committee, to discuss the worsening crisis in Haiti. Dominican legislators expressed deep concern over escalating gang control, the country’s economic collapse, and the lack of governance, stressing that President Luis Abinader has consistently pushed for an international response at forums such as the United Nations.

De los Santos and Pacheco insisted that despite the Dominican Republic’s efforts, a solution is impossible without stronger involvement from the international community, particularly the United States. They urged the visiting lawmakers to communicate the urgency of the situation to U.S. President Donald Trump, noting that Haitian migration continues to place pressure on Dominican resources as thousands seek safety, education, and basic services across the border.

Brian Mast acknowledged that Haiti’s instability is a shared challenge and reaffirmed that the issue remains on the U.S. agenda. He emphasized the strong historic partnership between the two nations and praised ongoing cooperation in trade and security.