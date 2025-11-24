Eco5RD expands holiday cleanup program cross Eastern region

Santo Domingo.- As part of the “Government With You” program, the Presidency’s Executive Unit, Eco5RD, launched the Christmas Cleaning Route in the Eastern region to support municipal cleanup efforts during the holiday season. Eco5RD director Carlos Pellerano noted that the initiative, already active in San Cristóbal and Los Alcarrizos, has now expanded to La Romana, Hato Mayor, and Higüey to reinforce local governments at this important time of year.

Pellerano highlighted that President Luis Abinader has shown unprecedented support for municipal development and emphasized that the Christmas Cleaning Route operates in all municipalities without political distinction. The initiative aims to keep public spaces clean, safe, and orderly, ensuring a better environment and mobility for residents during the festivities. More than 37 solid waste trucks will work at night to facilitate transit, decorated with Christmas lights and staffed by uniformed personnel.

He affirmed that Higüey and the Eastern region will be “spotless” this Christmas season. The launch was attended by Mayor Karina Aristy, members of the municipal council, and representatives of the Catholic Church and civil society, reflecting broad community involvement in the initiative.