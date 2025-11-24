José Paliza to deliver national address this Monday at 8 PM

Santo Domingo.- The president of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) and Minister of the Presidency, José Ignacio Paliza, will deliver a national address this Monday, November 24, at 8:00 p.m. The message will be aired simultaneously on major television channels and streamed on his official social media accounts and those of the PRM.

The broadcast will be carried on Teleantillas, Telesistema, Coral, Color Visión, and CDN, in addition to the party’s digital platforms and Paliza’s accounts on X, Instagram, and Facebook.

Paliza promoted the speech under the slogan “What you deserve to know, straight up,” emphasizing that the message will be direct, transparent, and centered on important information of national interest. The PRM leadership encouraged the public to tune in and hear the minister’s announcement.