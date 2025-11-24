Mitur promotes La Vega with press tour

La Vega, D.R.- The Ministry of Tourism (Mitur) organized a press trip to La Vega to promote its cultural, historical, and religious attractions, highlighting circuits, tours, museums, and monuments in the municipality. Journalists visited key sites such as the ruins of La Vega Vieja and the community of Santo Cerro, home to the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Mercy—one of the country’s most important pilgrimage destinations.

The tour, coordinated by the Directorate of Domestic Tourism with support from the La Vega Destination Management Office and the Santo Cerro Development Committee, featured a “City Tour” showcasing La Vega’s main points of interest. According to Elcy Mendoza from the local tourism office, a survey was recently conducted to strengthen and diversify sustainable tourism offerings, especially in Santo Cerro, so visitors can learn about the area’s heritage while enjoying its landscapes and attractions.

During the trip, the press explored religious and historical landmarks such as the Sanctuary, the Light of the World Monument, the Immaculate Conception Cathedral, and the Sacred Museum, while taking in panoramic views of the La Vega Real valley. The experience also highlighted local gastronomy, including a visit to Hotel Santo Cerro Natural Park, which offers eco-friendly lodging and traditional dishes. Journalists sampled emblematic treats—conconetes, puff pastries, roquetes, and dulce-filled cookies—made by nine-year-old local entrepreneur Sofía Viñas Disla, who continues a family culinary legacy.

Other stops included Armando Café, known for its Dominican-grown coffee, and Holy Hill, a scenic recreational spot with a pool and impressive views. The tour concluded with a visit to the Vega Carnival Museum, which exhibits costumes and traditions from carnivals across the country and documents the evolution of La Vega’s iconic Diablos Cojuelos, represented today by more than 240 creative groups.