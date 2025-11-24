Sunrise Airways suspends all flights to Port-au-Prince

Santo Domingo.- Sunrise Airways has suspended all flights to and from Port-au-Prince effective immediately, citing concerns over the deteriorating security situation. The airline said the measure aims to safeguard passengers, crew members, and operational staff, and emphasized that flights will only resume once conditions are deemed safe.

The company is closely monitoring developments in coordination with the appropriate authorities. It reaffirmed that safety remains its top priority and that no risks will be taken until it is fully confident operations can continue securely.

Sunrise Airways also announced that affected passengers will be contacted directly to arrange rebooking options, travel credits, or refunds in line with existing policies. The airline thanked travelers for their patience and understanding and encouraged them to reach out to customer service for additional assistance.