ALMA Casa de Campo showcases Dominican–Spanish cultural and business exchange

La Romana.- Casa de Campo Resort & Villas successfully concluded the third edition of “ALMA Casa de Campo,” an event that has become a key platform for connecting Dominican and Spanish business interests. Held from November 20 to 22, the gathering combined Andalusian culture, haute cuisine, and high-level networking to promote the Dominican Republic as a safe and attractive destination for Spanish investment. The opening night featured the ALMA Networking cocktail, bringing together prominent business leaders and reinforcing the event’s mission to strengthen bilateral commercial ties.

On Friday, November 21, the celebration continued at Marina Riverside with an elegant dinner designed by acclaimed two-Michelin-star chef Ramón Freixa. Guests enjoyed an exclusive menu and a memorable artistic experience that reached its peak with a passionate flamenco performance by renowned singer Miguel Poveda. The night blended fine dining with cultural expression, creating one of the event’s most sophisticated moments.

The highlight arrived on Saturday the 22nd with a full recreation of Seville’s April Fair in La Romana. Visitors were welcomed through a striking replica of the fair’s iconic entrance gate, illuminated by dynamic light displays. Inside, guests explored traditional booths offering Iberian ham, tortilla española, olives, and regional wines. The atmosphere was enriched by vibrant flamenco fashion and the standout Equestrian Sevillanas exhibition, where dancers and horses performed in perfect harmony, bringing the spirit of Andalusia to the Dominican Republic.