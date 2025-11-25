Arajet doubles daily flights to Newark as demand surges

Santo Domingo.– Arajet has increased its service to New York–Newark (EWR) to two daily flights as of November 19, responding to strong seasonal demand and maintaining load factors above 85%. The airline continues to strengthen its presence in the U.S. market as part of its broader growth strategy.

In October, Arajet became the third busiest airline in the Dominican Republic, transporting 115,536 passengers on point-to-point flights and more than 130,000 in total. Civil Aviation Board data shows the airline carried 8.8% of all passengers traveling through Dominican airports that month and accounted for 90% of passengers transported by Dominican carriers. Its most active routes include Bogotá, Buenos Aires, and Medellín.

The expansion comes as air connectivity continues to drive the country’s tourism boom. From January to September 2025, the Dominican Republic received 6.57 million visitors by air, reinforcing its leadership in the Caribbean and the importance of strengthening routes to key markets like New York.

Arajet reports having transported more than one million passengers so far in 2025 and expects to end the year with 1.5 million, including connecting travelers—an achievement for an airline with just over three years in operation.