Dominican brand Helados Bon plans major U.S. growth

Santo Domingo.- Helados Bon, the Dominican Republic’s iconic ice cream brand, announced an ambitious international expansion plan focused on increasing its retail presence in the United States. The company aims to place its products in 450 to 600 additional points of sale by 2026, prioritizing growth in states where it already operates before expanding into new markets.

With more than 50 years of history, Helados Bon continues to extend its legacy across North America, bringing the authentic flavors of Dominican culture to the diaspora. Its latest milestone is its entry into Florida, where products have been available in Miami and Orlando since June 2025 in major supermarkets and bodegas that cater to Dominican and Latin American consumers.

Beyond Florida, Helados Bon already distributes its products in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Maryland. All ice cream is produced in Santo Domingo and exported to the U.S., ensuring consistency, authenticity, and the signature Dominican taste. The company is also upgrading its production plant to meet increasing international demand.

In the U.S. market, consumers can now find popular Bon pints such as Rum Raisin, Vanilla, Strawberry, Chocolate, and Plum, along with fruit popsicles including Coconut, Strawberry, Passion Fruit, and Passion Fruit Cream—products crafted under the brand’s high quality standards.