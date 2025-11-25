Dominican Republic and Chile sign a cooperation agreement on social development

Santo Domingo.- The General Directorate for Community Development (DGDC) and Chile’s Social Investment and Solidarity Fund (FOSIS) signed a letter of intent to promote cooperation in food security, housing, and poverty reduction. The agreement was formalized at DGDC headquarters by its director, Dr. Modesto Guzmán, and FOSIS director Nicolás Navarrete, accompanied by the organization’s head of international cooperation, Marcos Ibarra.

Dr. Guzmán highlighted that the agreement marks an important step in strengthening international collaboration, reaffirming both institutions’ commitment to transparency, sustainable development, and joint initiatives that benefit vulnerable communities. Navarrete praised the DGDC’s leadership and expressed confidence in the partnership, noting that both nations share similar social challenges and development paths.

The document reflects a mutual interest in technical cooperation, exchange of experiences, and future collaborative actions across technical, academic, and institutional areas. The partnership builds on Guzmán’s visit to Chile in September, where he studied the country’s social programs.