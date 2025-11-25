Edeeste transfers power transformer to Miches amid tensions in Nisibón

Miches.- The Eastern Electricity Distribution Company (Edeeste) successfully transferred a power transformer from the Las Lagunas de Nisibón substation to the Miches substation, where it will be installed to strengthen the electrical system in that area.

During the operation, tensions arose when Nisibón’s municipal director, Rubén Montás, accompanied by a community member, attempted to block the team from leaving. Their actions disrupted the process, prompting public security forces to detain both individuals to ensure the safety of personnel and equipment.

Edeeste explained that this incident follows a similar obstruction on October 2, when a municipal official used a fire truck to block access to the site, halting the move and generating over one million pesos in additional costs. The company reiterated that the relocated transformer was never part of Nisibón’s operational capacity and was stationed there only temporarily until its transfer to Miches could be finalized.

Despite multiple meetings held to clarify the importance of the relocation, local authorities maintained their opposition. Edeeste emphasized that the Nisibón substation continues to operate below 60% capacity with its existing 14MVA transformer, so the transfer does not affect the community’s service.

The company warned that obstruction and misinformation undermine essential work meant to improve system stability. It reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, safety, and the ongoing modernization of the electrical infrastructure in the eastern region.