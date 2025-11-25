First Dominican extradited from the Netherlands faces charges in La Vega

Santo Domingo.- The Netherlands has extradited Dominican national Luis Adonis Suárez Estévez, 41, who is accused of participating in the June 2025 murder of Amín Alfonso Peña Soriano in La Vega. Suárez Estévez is the first Dominican to be extradited from the Netherlands, following a request from the Public Prosecutor’s Office and cooperation between authorities in both countries. He arrived at Las Américas International Airport after Dutch officials verified all required documentation.

According to investigators, Peña Soriano was fatally shot on June 20 while entering his pickup truck outside his home in the Omelia residential area. The attackers, traveling in a Honda CR-V, pulled up alongside him and fired multiple shots, causing fatal hemorrhagic shock, as confirmed by an INACIF autopsy.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office considers the crime a premeditated ambush. Along with Suárez Estévez, two others have been charged: Leonardo Alberty Ramírez Custodio, currently in pretrial detention under a complex-case designation, and Carlos Gabriel Estévez Estévez, who remains at large. Prosecutors state that Ramírez Custodio supplied the means used to carry out the murder.

Evidence indicates that the suspects and the victim had business ties involving import-export activities between the Dominican Republic and European cities such as Barcelona and Amsterdam, including shipments contaminated with illegal drugs. Authorities expressed gratitude to Dutch institutions for their cooperation, noting that the extradition strengthens bilateral legal collaboration. Suárez Estévez has been transferred to La Vega to face judicial proceedings.