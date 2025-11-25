Historic Hotel Mercedes reopens as Banreservas Cultural Center in Santiago

Santiago, D.R.- After more than four decades of closure, the historic former Hotel Mercedes will reopen as the Banreservas Cultural Center of Santiago on November 29 in a ceremony led by President Luis Abinader. Banco de Reservas restored the emblematic structure under the president’s directive, aiming to give the northern region a renewed cultural space and to help revitalize Santiago’s historic center. The project will be managed by the bank’s CEO, Leonardo Aguilera.

The announcement was made during a meeting with arts and culture journalists, where Banreservas communications advisor Héctor Romero detailed the inauguration program. A specialized cultural team designed an opening day featuring art exhibitions, immersive experiences, music, and other activities. Romero described the initiative as a “Christmas gift for Dominicans,” noting that Aguilera accelerated reconstruction efforts to meet the year-end goal.

The new center was conceived with three objectives: promoting Cibao-region artists by offering exhibition and training spaces; strengthening Santiago’s cultural ecosystem through collaborations with universities and local organizations; and revitalizing the historic downtown by transforming the iconic building into a cultural landmark.

Architect César Payán, regional director of Monumental Heritage, oversaw the restoration and adaptation of the building, which now features distinct levels with specialized functions. The first level includes a coworking area, Café Banreservas operated with Calcalí Coffee, and a future cultural shop. The second level houses the Santiago Art Museum (MAS) with works from the Banreservas Visual Arts Collection. The upper levels and terrace offer an immersive room, virtual reality experiences, temporary exhibition spaces, educational areas, and a panoramic terrace for performances and artistic events.