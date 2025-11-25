Paliza responds to public outrage over politicians linked to drug trafficking

Santo Domingo.- PRM president and Minister of the Presidency José Ignacio Paliza addressed the public, acknowledging the widespread outrage caused by recent drug trafficking cases involving political figures. He emphasized that the government has allowed justice to operate freely, without interference, which has enabled significant progress in investigations, prosecutions, and extraditions.

Paliza stated that the emergence of new names and cases reflects a deep institutional transformation, driven by an independent Public Prosecutor’s Office and President Luis Abinader’s decision not to intervene in judicial matters. He warned that additional cases may surface—not due to worsening conditions, but because impunity is no longer tolerated. He criticized past administrations for failing to prevent organized crime from infiltrating political and social spheres.

The minister expressed regret that individuals from other political groups attempted to seek refuge within the PRM, but affirmed that anyone implicated has been suspended or expelled to face justice. He announced upcoming reforms to strengthen internal controls and proposed amending Law 155-17 to include political parties as obligated subjects under anti–money laundering regulations.

Calling the fight against crime a moral—not political—responsibility, Paliza urged all parties to act with integrity and encouraged anyone involved in illicit activities to surrender. He closed by assuring citizens that the PRM and the current administration will remain on the “right side” of this fight.