Abinader authorizes United States to use San Isidro Air Base and AILA for security operations

Santo Domingo.- During a meeting at the National Palace, President Luis Abinader announced that the Dominican Republic has authorized the United States to use restricted areas of the San Isidro Air Base and the Las Américas International Airport (AILA). These facilities will support the transport of equipment and technical personnel as part of ongoing security and logistical cooperation between both nations.

The announcement was made in the presence of U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, who is in the country to strengthen joint efforts against regional threats, including drug trafficking and terrorism. Abinader emphasized that the Dominican Republic has made significant progress in security and highlighted the long-standing “special bond” with the United States, rooted in collaboration on security, trade, and migration.

The president stressed that combating drug trafficking remains a key pillar of the bilateral alliance. Hegseth, for his part, thanked Abinader for supporting the temporary presence of U.S. troops and aircraft under Operation Southern Spear, an initiative aimed at reinforcing regional security. He noted that the cooperation demonstrates the strength of the strategic alliance between both countries and enhances their capacity to respond quickly to transnational threats.