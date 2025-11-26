Abinader welcomes Pete Hegseth at the National Palace

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader met with U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to strengthen bilateral cooperation against drug trafficking and expand joint regional security initiatives. The high-level visit underscores Washington’s confidence in the Dominican Republic’s progress in combating narcotics and in the coordination channels both nations have established in response to rising trafficking activity in the region.

Hegseth was welcomed at the National Palace by senior Dominican officials, including the Ministers of the Presidency and Defense, as well as the Director of State Protocol. He was then escorted to the White Room for a private meeting with President Abinader, marking a significant step in the joint security agenda the two countries have developed in recent years.

At the end of the meeting, both leaders are expected to outline new agreements and the next steps for strengthening their joint security strategy.