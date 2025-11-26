Dominican Army reviews security operations at key border checkpoints

Elías Piña, D.R.- The commanding general of the Dominican Army, Jorge Iván Camino Pérez, conducted an extensive inspection tour this Tuesday across key border points in the provinces of Independencia and Elías Piña, later continuing along the International Highway that borders Haiti.

His first stop was the Tierra Virgen detachment, located at about 3,000 feet in the Sierra de Neiba’s Bucan Base area, where he reviewed construction progress on new facilities and a heliport assigned to the 14th Infantry Battalion in Jimaní.

The tour continued through several strategic posts: Macasías in Comendador, Las Dos Bocas—where the Macasías and Artibonito rivers meet—Guaroa, Guayabal, Hato Viejo, Paso de Nonón, Paso de Javier, and the Bánica detachment. He then began a full route along the International Highway from Pedro Santana, inspecting posts at La Cadena, Los Cacaos, El Corte, Sombrero, Palmita, Guayajayuco, Los Algodones, and Villa Anacaona, finishing at the Kilometer 2 post.

General Camino Pérez wrapped up the day with visits to the 17th Company in Restauración, the Km. 14 post, the Loma de Cabrera inspectorate, and finally the Beller Fortress in Dajabón, headquarters of the 10th Infantry Battalion.